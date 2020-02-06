Realme C3 Launches in India With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and Up to 4GB RAM, Prices Start at Rs 6,999

Highlights The Realme C3 is world's first device with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset

The phone offers dual rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery

First sale of Realme C3 will take place on February 14

Realme C3 is now official in India with features like MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. The Realme C3 comes as a successor to the Realme C2 which made its debut back in January 2019, so it’s an overdue upgrade. Nevertheless, the phone is finally launched and it takes on the Redmi 8A. However, Xiaomi just announced that it would be launching the Redmi 9A in India on February 11, so it can keep up with the competition. And it is also the first Realme device to run Realme UI out of the box and it’s based on Android 10. The prices of Realme C3 in India start Rs 6,999 and the first sale will be on February 14.

Realme C3: Specifications and Features

The Realme C3 is a decent entry-level smartphone, especially on the hardware front. The phone rocks a 6.52-inch HD+ DewDrop display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 88.9% screen-to-body ratio. Realme did not reveal whether the screen has any protection or not. At the heart of the phone, we have the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 3GB & 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone offers a triple card slot which accepts two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card.

Cameras on the Realme C3 include a 12MP primary shooter that works in tandem with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, we get an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

As mentioned above, the Realme C3 is the first phone from the company to boot Realme UI out of the box. Realme UI on Realme C3 is based on Android 10, which is a good thing to see on an entry-level smartphone. The phone comes with dark mode, three-finger screenshot gesture and dual-mode music playback features. There are several other new features with Realme UI. Connectivity options on the Realme C3 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Dual Wi-Fi with two bands, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a Micro USB port is located on the bottom.

Lastly, the phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and there’s no support for 18W fast charging like the Redmi 8A. Instead, Realme is highlighting the reverse charging feature which the phone offers.

Realme C3: Pricing and Availability in India

The Realme C3 will be available in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 6,999, whereas the 4GB+64GB model costs Rs 7,999. The first sale for the Realme C3 will be on February 14 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be soon available for purchase via offline stores as well.