Realme Confirms “1st Global Launch” at MWC, Likely to Announce a New 5G Smartphone

Realme is expected to announce Smart Band and Smart TV at MWC 2020, and today it confirmed: “global launch” for a flagship smartphone. Realme’s European division Twitter handle teased the company’s first global launch. In a rather cryptic post, the company essentially confirmed a flagship smartphone launch is happening at the annual Mobile World Conference in Barcelona later this month. The tweet reads: “If there were a Realme global launch event, where it would be?” along with geographical coordinates that lead to Gran Via Fira Barcelona, the annual venue for MWC.

The MWC Barcelona website confirms Realme will indeed host the event in Spain on February 24, the first day of the tech exhibition. The event will begin at 10 AM local time and the doors will open at 9:15 AM local time.

Realme Flagship 5G Smartphone Incoming

The session description notes read: “Realme will host the first global launch event in 2020. In the 5G era, Realme will be dedicated to be the populariser of cutting-edge technology, promoting the popularity of 5G networks worldwide and bringing new 5G phones with power and style to global users.”

This means the flagship smartphone launched at the MWC 2020 will come with 5G network support. Though more details on the smartphone are not available at this point, speculations point that the device will be part of X series range and have the latest Qualcomm chipset.

The upcoming flagship will likely be called Realme X50 Pro, an upgraded version of Realme X50 5G that has a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone will probably have Qualcomm’s top range chipset, the Snapdragon 865. Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, had said last December that the company would be one of the first to launch a Snapdragon 865 powered phone.

It is possible that Realme X50 Pro flagship will be modelled on the lines of X50 5G with some minor upgrades. To recall, the Realme X50 boasts a 6.57-inch LCD with a flagship-grade 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a rear quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro snapper. There is also a dual selfie camera with 16MP primary sensor mated to 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device is offered in two variants: 8GB+128GB storage and another 12GB+256 GB storage. It runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 operating system.