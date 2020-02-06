Samsung Galaxy M31 With Large Battery and 64MP Primary Camera to Launch in India Very Soon

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to sport large battery

The phone is also rumoured to have a 64MP primary sensor on the back

Samsung India yet to reveal the official launch date

After launching the Galaxy A51 in India, Samsung now seems to be working on bringing the Galaxy M31 as a successor to the Galaxy M30s. While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the launch date of Galaxy M31, a couple of teaser images from top Indian YouTubers confirm the key features of the Galaxy M31. Similar to the Galaxy M30s, the Galaxy M31 will also feature a massive battery- probably it will retain the 6000mAh unit. This time around, Samsung is also adding 64MP primary camera sensor on the rear side of the smartphone. We might see Samsung going with its ISOCELL GW1 sensor for the Galaxy M31. The Galaxy M31 also received various certification which indicates the launch is right around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Very Soon: What You Need to Know

As mentioned above, Samsung did not confirm the arrival of Galaxy M31, but YouTuber GeekyRanjit posted a teaser image of Galaxy M31 on Twitter. Samsung will likely tease the device in India with #MegaMonster, so we might see the brand equipping a large battery inside the M31. The Galaxy M30s, which is the predecessor of Galaxy M31, arrived with a whopping 6000mAh battery, so we may see the Galaxy M31 retaining it as the M30s is probably the best battery smartphone we saw in a while.

Talking more about the teaser image, it also shows the number ’64,’ which is probably the primary rear camera sensor. Samsung may use the 64MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor on the rear side of the Galaxy M31. Overall, the phone may arrive with 64MP quad-camera setup, but nothing is confirmed officially so far.

As for other details, the Galaxy M31 might carry SM-M315F/DS model number and the phone is said to have received Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. Very recently, a Samsung phone with the same model number mentioned above paid a visit to Geekbench with Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Samsung did not upgrade the chipset on Galaxy A51 when compared to the Galaxy A50s, and the same will happen with the Galaxy M31 and the M30s. For the unaware, the Galaxy M30s is also powered by the same Exynos 9611 chipset.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices the Galaxy M31 in India since it now faces an uphill battle from another brand Poco as well.