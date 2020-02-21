Reliance Jio Removes Rs 2,020 Annual Plan, Introduces Rs 2,121 Pack With 336 Days Validity

Highlights Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan with 336 days validity

The company has stopped offering annual plans of Rs 2,199 and Rs 2,020

Reliance Jio also makes some changes to Rs 329 and Rs 98 plans

Reliance Jio has finally removed the New Year 2020 offer which it introduced earlier this year on its only yearly plan of Rs 2,199. As part of the offer, Jio offered the Rs 2,199 annual plan at just Rs 2,020 for a limited period. In the latest development, Reliance Jio seems to have removed the yearly plan of Rs 2,020 (original price Rs 2,199) entirely and introduced a new long-term recharge of Rs 2,121. The newly launched recharge from Reliance Jio offers the same benefits of Rs 2,020 recharge like 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and FUP limit on non-Jio calls, but the validity has been reduced by 29 days. Overall, the Rs 2,121 Reliance Jio recharge offers benefits for 336 days from the date of recharge. It is sad to see Reliance Jio removing the yearly plan, but we can expect it making a return very soon with an increased price. Right now, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399 annual plans across all the circles.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

When it comes to prepaid plans, Reliance Jio always stays ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, the two oldest telcos are already enjoying an advantage in the form of unlimited off-net voice calling, whereas all the Jio plans come with FUP limit for off-net calls. The same case applies to Rs 2,121 prepaid plan as well.

Benefits of the newly launched Rs 2,121 long-term plan include unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 336 days. The overall data benefit will be 504GB. Jio users can consume data every after the daily data allocation at 64 Kbps which will be barely enough for sending messages on social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and so on.

As usual, the plan offers free access to apps like JioTV and JioCinema. JioTV is the Live TV app from Reliance Jio with over 650 channels on offer right now, whereas JioCinema app is a VoD (Video on Demand) service with content from apps like SunNXT and Jio’s own library.

Jio Removes Annual Plan of Rs 2,020

To recall, Reliance Jio introduced ‘New Year 2020’ offer on its Rs 2,199 annual plan earlier this year. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco offered the Rs 2,199 plan at Rs 2,020 for more than 45 days now. However, both the Rs 2,020 and Rs 2,199 plans are no longer available for subscription. Basically, Jio removed the Rs 2,020 plan and came up with Rs 2,121 recharge with reduced validity. There is no update on whether the company will bring any annual plan or not.

Rs 329 and Rs 98 Plans Moved to ‘Others’ Section

To make things even more confusing to the users, Reliance Jio has moved the Rs 329 long-term plan and Rs 98 entry-level plan to ‘Others’ section in the company’s app and website. Both the plans were available for recharge under the ‘Affordable Plans’ section until now. Do make a note that Jio did not remove the Rs 329 and Rs 98 prepaid plans and they are still available for recharge under the ‘Others’ section which can be found in the recharge page of My Jio app and website.

Rs 329 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers 6GB of 4G data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio FUP minutes of 3,000 and 1000 SMSes for 84 days. The Rs 98 plan offers 2GB of data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 300 SMSes for 28 days; It does not ship with any non-Jio FUP minutes and users will have to separately recharge IUC Top-Ups.