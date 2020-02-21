Oppo Announces Rollout of ColorOS 7 Trial Version for Ten More Phones

Highlights Oppo ColorOS 7 trial available for ten new smartphones

Trial version is limited to 2,000 Oppo Find X and 4,000 Oppo R17, R17 Pro users

Oppo announced ColorOS 7 back in November 2019

Chinese phone maker Oppo announced Android 10 based ColorOS 7 in November last year. Though the company’s update schedule for several devices was altered due to ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, Oppo has now announced the rollout of the trial version of ColorOS 7 for its users in India. Oppo announced on Twitter the rollout of its Android 10 based customised ColorOS 7 to 10 new smartphones in India. The list includes the Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Oppo Find X SuperVOOC Edition. The company, however, said the trial version is limited to 2,000 Oppo Find X users, and 4,000 Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro users.

How to Apply for ColorOS 7 Trial Version?

Interested users can start testing the ColorOS 7 by applying for registration of the trial version. The users need to go to Settings > Software Update > Trial Version. The users will then need to fill-up the form and select “Terms & Conditions” checkbox and hit Apply Now.

The users then get a message confirming “successful application”. The users can then head to the Software Updates section to download the new ColorOS 7 update. Then clicking on “Download Now” for the trial version will start the installation process. The process can also be cancelled midway if the users are not interested to go with the update.

The update being a trial version may not likely offer stable user experience and could be riddled with bugs. The update is meant for developers and expert beta testers who can report back the problems to the Oppo team. The feedback is necessary for Oppo engineers so that they can refine the software for stable rollout.

ColorOS 7 is Based on Android 10 Only

The ColorOS 7 is said to bring in new UI changes like the system-wide Dark Mode, new screenshot settings, digital ID document manager “DocVault”, a new video and image editor “Soloop” among others. It has also added new customisation options for changing app icons, shape, size, font. The UI also brings new wallpapers, system sounds and animations.

Realme UI is also based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10. Realme UI is being rolled out to various smartphones right now and the response from the users is pretty good.