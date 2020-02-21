LG V60 ThinQ With Teardrop Notch and 5000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Next Week

Highlights LG V60 ThinQ is rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 865 SoC

The smartphone could be launched via an online-only event next week

LG did not confirm anything regarding the V60 ThinQ officially

LG V60 ThinQ will be the next flagship smartphone from the South Korean smartphone company. LG is one of those brands which faded away from the market due to the resurgence of Chinese smartphone companies globally. LG’ smartphone business isn’t doing any great, but the company continues to launch phones. In recent years, the LG V series of devices were priced reasonably in India, but still, consumers preferred flagship phones from OnePlus, Asus and others. A new report now says the LG V60 ThinQ will be launched as early as next week via an online-only event. The report also revealed a render of the smartphone which reveals the presence of teardrop notch, something which we did not expect.

LG V60 ThinQ Key Specifications Revealed

LG’s V60 ThinQ will come as a successor to the V50 ThinQ, but the company seems to retain the design of the predecessor itself. The LG V60 ThinQ render from the front shows a teardrop notch along with volume rockers and Google Assistant button on the left side. The power button will most likely be placed on the right side. As you can see from the render, the smartphone seems very thin, but it is also rumoured to have a massive 5000mAh battery. To recall, the V50 ThinQ arrived with a 4000mAh battery, so the inclusion of 5000mAh battery will not surprise many.

As for other details, the LG V60 ThinQ could have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset underneath, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. LG might launch the handset in other variants as well with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. LG could likely offer 5G support as well with the V60 ThinQ. The report also says the phone will retain 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature which we barely see on flagship phones these days. On the rear side, the LG V60 ThinQ is expected to have quad-camera setup.

The LG V60 ThinQ is shaping up to be a basic flagship smartphone with no bells and whistles. In the current market scenario where smartphone brands are going after innovation, it will be very tough for LG to sell the V60 ThinQ without any groundbreaking feature.

LG V60 ThinQ Launch Set for Next Week

The report, coming from Android Headlines, also says that the LG V60 ThinQ will be launched as early as next week. However, the handset could be available for purchase in March. The smartphone was initially supposed to go official at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. Because the show is fully cancelled, LG is said to be hosting an online-only event for the smartphone.