Tecno Camon 15 Series With 48MP Quad Camera Setup, Big Batteries Launched in India

Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro smartphones are launched in India by the Transsion Holdings brand. After being quiet for a while, Tecno has launched two new devices in the country. The Tecno Camon 15 Pro, in particular, is an interesting smartphone as it features a 32MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The price of the Camon 15 Pro is Rs 14,999, whereas the Camon 15 is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the devices will be available for purchase in India starting from February 25. The Camon 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which we earlier saw on the Vivo S1. As for the competitors, the Camon 15 Pro takes on the mighty Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 smartphones, while the Camon 15 goes against the Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 devices in the sub-Rs 10,000 category.

Tecno Camon 15: Specifications and Features

Starting with the Tecno Camon 15, the phone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole screen on the front with HD+ resolution. On the hardware front, it has an octa-core processor that works in tandem with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s good to see Tecno Mobiles offering the device in only one variant and that too in the best configuration available.

The Camon 15 features quad-camera setup on the back, comprising of 48MP primary lens, 5MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and the last sensor used by Tecno is Super Night Shot lens with DSP chip. On the front, this model has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset runs Android 10-based HiOS 6.0.1 out of the box and it’s backed by a 5000mAh battery. The single variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and users can purchase it in Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple and Dark Jade colour options.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro, as the name itself suggests, is the premium device from the manufacturer till date. The phone has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The USP of the device is its 32MP selfie shooter on the front that houses in the pop-up camera module. Tecno says the handset offers a 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.

Underneath, we get the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Tecno Camon 15 Pro include 48MP primary shooter on the back, 5MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro sensor and a Super Night Shot lens. Unlike the Tecno Camon 15, the Camon 15 Pro rocks a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 10 out of the box.

The price of the Camon 15 Pro is Rs 14,999, and it can be picked up in two colours- Ice Jadeite and Opal White.