OnePlus Nord CE 6 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is set to launch in India on May 7, 2026. Along with this, there will be OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G. The Nord CE 6 will be available in three colours - Lunar Pearl, Fresh Blue, and Pitch Black. The Nord CE 6 will feature a 50MP main camera with dual-axis OIS support and will also come with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.









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It will run on Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The phone will bring enhanced camera modes including motion photos with 4K support along with suite of AI-powered editing tools such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reframe.

There will be Google Gemini powered AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live. This will make the interactions more intiuitive and efficient for the users. The phone will also feature dual-stereo speakers with up to 300% ultra volume support. The Nord CE 6 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and will feature a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip which will bring support for 3200Hz touch sampling rate for an enhanced gaming experience.

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The device will pack an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging and 27W reverse charging. The display will support 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The device will also feature the following IP ratings - IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.