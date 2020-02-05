Poco X2 Trumps Realme X2 in Several Aspects: Check Full Comparison

Highlights Poco X2 launched on Tuesday in India at Rs 15999 and packs pretty formidable hardware

Poco has emerged as an independent brand from Xiaomi and X2 is the first product from the company

Poco X2 trumps Realme X2 hands down withs its new sleeker design, 120Hz display, new cameras and especially pricing

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco launched its first phone as an independent brand. The Poco X2 debuted in India on Tuesday and packs in some premium features at an unbeatable price. Available at a starting price of Rs 15999, the Poco X2 takes directly on smartphones like Realme X2, among others in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Both Poco X2 and Realme X2 pack in identical processors and support 64MP quad-camera setups, but they differ slightly in terms of other hardware. In this comparison, we find out which device makes a better choice in the Rs 20,000 category, on paper.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Display & Design

Both Poco X2 and Realme X2 come with gradient finish design and all-display front. The Poco X2, however, has an edge with its punch-hole display in comparison to the waterdrop notch on Realme X2. In addition, Poco gets an aluminium frame that gives it a premium look than Realme X2’s plastic frame.

In terms of display, things get a tad tough. The Poco X2 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme X2 gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme’s AMOLED display offers popping colours and high contrast, but Poco X2 display with 120Hz refresh rate means better gaming.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Performance

The Poco X2 and Realme X2 are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset. It’s a gaming-centric SoC with Adreno 618 GPU and 2.2GHz clock speed. The Poco X2 is offered in three RAM and storage configuration: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The storage is further expandable up to 512GB using a hybrid slot on the Poco X2, whereas the Realme X2 offers a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme X2, on other hand, offers the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its slightly higher variant features 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the top-end model rocks 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card expansion. Clearly, Poco X2 trumps Realme X2 as it offers much larger RAM in the base variant and more storage in its top-line variant.

The Poco X2 also runs the latest Android-10 based MIUI 11 out of the box. The Realme X2 comes pre-loaded with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, which is upgradeable to Realme UI atop Android 10 via OTA update. Realme might release the Realme UI update to Realme X2 this month or in early March.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras

The Poco X2 is the first phone in India to feature Sony’s new 64MP IMX686 sensor. The sensor is in part backed by an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro module, and a 2MP depth sensor in a quad-camera setup on the rear. The device also gets a dual selfie camera module in front that has a 20MP primary sensor bundled with a 2MP depth sensor.

As for Realme X2, it too gets a quad-rear camera setup. There is a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera features a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

The Poco X2’s Sony sensor captures more details and natural colours compared to the Realme X2 as the Samsung sensor uses pixel binning technology. In addition, the dual selfie shooter is a plus point for the Poco X2.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Battery & Connectivity

The Poco X2 is packed with a bigger 4500mAh battery, in comparison to 4000mAh cell in Realme X2. Both the devices also come with fast charging support. The Poco X2 is backed by 27W fast-charging support which fills up the battery up to 44% in 30 minutes. Realme’s VOOC 4.0 30W fast-charging system fills up the battery to 67% in 30 minutes.

Both the devices come with Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Pricing Compared

The Poco X2 starts at Rs 15,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, compared to Realme’s Rs 16,999 4GB+64GB entry-level model. Poco’s mid-range variant of 6GB+128GB is priced Rs 16,999 while Reamle’s similar X2 model retails at Rs 18,999. And finally both the high-end 8GB RAM models cost Rs 19,999, though Poco offers double the storage with 256GB inbuilt storage. The Poco X2 clearly seems a winner with its competitive prices than Realme X2.