Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs 26,999

Highlights The Galaxy A70s base variant now costs Rs 26,999

The phone comes in two configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A71 in India very soon

Samsung Galaxy A70s has received a Rs 2,000 price cut in India ahead of the Galaxy A71 launch. The Galaxy A70s is now available at a starting price of Rs 26,999. Samsung launched the Galaxy A70s in India a few months ago at a starting price of Rs 28,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The same model is now retailing for Rs 26,999, whereas the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM can be picked up for Rs 28,999, which is down from the original launch price of Rs 30,999. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A71 in India very soon, which could likely retail for Rs 29,999. The A71 features identical specs as the Galaxy A70s, but it comes powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. The exact launch date of the Galaxy A71 is not known at the moment, except for the fact that it’s arriving very soon.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price Cut is Already Effective

The Galaxy A70s is a decent mid-range smartphone which is aimed at the Vivo V17 Pro smartphone. As noted, the South Korean smartphone brand has reduced the price by Rs 2,000; The base variant of the Galaxy A70s is available at Rs 26,999, whereas the premium model is selling for Rs 28,999. As of this writing, the new prices are already effective across Flipkart, Samsung Shop Online and offline stores as well. Notably, Flipkart is selling the base variant at a price of Rs 25,999 only, a Rs 1,000 less than the new price; But Samsung Shop Online is selling the device at Rs 26,999 itself.

To recall, the launch prices of Samsung Galaxy A70s were Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. The price cut is pretty obvious as the Galaxy A71 is arriving very soon.

Samsung Galaxy A70s: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A70s is placed in the upper mid-range segment. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It even offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Cameras on the Galaxy A70s include a primary 64MP shooter on the back which works in tandem with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, Samsung has added a 32MP shooter. The Galaxy A70 is backed by a 4500mAh battery and has support for 25W fast charging.