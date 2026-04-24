OnePlus 16 Could Bring 240Hz Refresh Rate Display

OnePlus 16, the next reported flagship from the company, could bring 240Hz refresh rate display for the users. However, there will be no bump in the resolution. OnePlus switched from a 2K resolution display in the OnePlus 13 to 1.5K resolution in the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 16 is reportedly going to come with a 6.78-inch custom BOE LTPO flat display with 1.5K resolution support. The display panel is said to use LIPO packaging technology, potentially resulting in ultra-slim and symmetrical bezels measuring around 1mm on all sides.









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According to a recent post by DigitalChatStation (DCS) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company is targeting at least keeping 185Hz refresh rate display support if not 240Hz. So if not with the OnePlus 16, we would definitely see one device from the company in the future which will come with a 240Hz refresh rate display.

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OnePlus 15 already supports 165Hz refresh rate for many gaming titles. This allows users to keep using their phone with less and less strain on their eyes. Additionally, things feel ultra smooth. OnePlus 16 is likely going to launch by October 2026 in China and then make it to the global market by November or December 2026.