OnePlus 16 Could Bring 240Hz Refresh Rate Display

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

According to a recent post by DigitalChatStation (DCS) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company is targeting at least keeping 185Hz refresh rate display support if not 240Hz.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 16, the next reported flagship from the company, could bring 240Hz refresh rate display for the users.
  • However, there will be no bump in the resolution.
  • OnePlus switched from a 2K resolution display in the OnePlus 13 to 1.5K resolution in the OnePlus 15.

Follow Us

oneplus 16 could bring 240hz refresh rate

OnePlus 16, the next reported flagship from the company, could bring 240Hz refresh rate display for the users. However, there will be no bump in the resolution. OnePlus switched from a 2K resolution display in the OnePlus 13 to 1.5K resolution in the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 16 is reportedly going to come with a 6.78-inch custom BOE LTPO flat display with 1.5K resolution support. The display panel is said to use LIPO packaging technology, potentially resulting in ultra-slim and symmetrical bezels measuring around 1mm on all sides.




Read More - Nothing Launches Essential Voice: What You Need to Know

According to a recent post by DigitalChatStation (DCS) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company is targeting at least keeping 185Hz refresh rate display support if not 240Hz. So if not with the OnePlus 16, we would definitely see one device from the company in the future which will come with a 240Hz refresh rate display.

Read More - OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 for Plus, Pro, and Business Users

OnePlus 15 already supports 165Hz refresh rate for many gaming titles. This allows users to keep using their phone with less and less strain on their eyes. Additionally, things feel ultra smooth. OnePlus 16 is likely going to launch by October 2026 in China and then make it to the global market by November or December 2026.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SSS :

???

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

SSS :

I agree with you. In my home town, Kerala BSNL has very good coverage and has good 4G speed across…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Sujata :

3G is yet to shut down in WB. Maybe scindia ji is manifesting it on live stage.

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Sujata :

50 users nhi chahiye, bass 15 user ho jaye to speed 15 se 1 Mbps ho jayega in peak hours…

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Sujata :

That's the competitiveness bro, no one can provide such low metrics like BSNL.

BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments