Nothing Launches Essential Voice: What You Need to Know

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Nothing understood something very essential about the way humans communicate - which is they don't naturally type to communicate, they speak. Speaking has been the core of communication for humans for at least 1,35,000 years.

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Highlights

  • Nothing has just announced Essential Voice for the customers.
  • This is a very useful software for the users, and one that will definitely be in focus by the other brands too.
  • It will help you capture, find, recall and create by adapting to how you think and live into speech.

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nothing launches essential voice what you need

Nothing has just announced Essential Voice for the customers. This is a very useful software for the users, and one that will definitely be in focus by the other brands too. It will help you capture, find, recall and create by adapting to how you think and live into speech. Nothing is not only making great and cool hardware, but also pretty cool software as well. So what is Essential Voice? Let us explain.




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Nothing Essential Voice Explained

Nothing understood something very essential about the way humans communicate - which is they don't naturally type to communicate, they speak. Speaking has been the core of communication for humans for at least 1,35,000 years. Whereas typing, it is a relatively new feature. Nothing shared that people on average type 36 words per minute, while speak over 150 a minute comfortably. That's about 4x faster, and more efficient as well.

However, the voice to text support that most phones, including the best ones in the market support today isn't as good as what users would want when they need to rely on the tool during an important scenario. Traditional dictation turns speech into text, but leaves you with winding, fragmented text – it transcribes word-for-word, including ums, uhs and stutters.

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But Nothing's Essential Voice changes that now for the users. It will be first available for Phone (3), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4a). Just long-press the Essential Key or activate Essential Voice on the keyboard. Speak naturally, and your words will be turned into clean, ready-to-use writing. It will automatically tidy up your words, so your text sounds like finished writing – not a transcript. It’s also built into the places you write, so you don’t have to leave your conversation to benefit.

There's support for over 100+ languages right now. In the future, the update for Nothing Essential Voice will also get context awareness, allowing Essential Voice to adapt to where you’re writing – like messages, work emails or searches.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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