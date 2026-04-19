Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859 Plan to Rs 899

Reported by Kripa B 0

Airtel quietly updates its prepaid portfolio, discontinuing the Rs 799 plan and increasing the Rs 859 plan price to Rs 899 with revised benefits.

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Highlights

  • Airtel removes Rs 799 prepaid plan from its portfolio.
  • Rs 859 plan revised to Rs 899 with 84-day validity.
  • Rs 899 becomes the new entry-level 84-day daily data plan.

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Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859 Plan to Rs 899
Airtel has quietly revised the pricing of its 84-day validity prepaid plan. The Rs 700–Rs 800 segment was previously catered to by two plans—Rs 799 and Rs 859—offering 1.5GB or 2GB of data per day, with 77 or 84 days of validity, respectively, depending on the circle or user. However, it now appears that Airtel has removed the Rs 799 plan and increased the price of its Rs 859 Truly Unlimited prepaid plan to Rs 899. Check out the plan benefits below.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans August 2025: Full List of Voice, Data, 5G and OTT Recharge Packs




Airtel Rs 899 Truly Unlimited Plan

Airtel’s Truly Unlimited Rs 899 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (including local, STD, and roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day, all with a validity of 84 days. After the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

As part of Airtel Rewards, users can enjoy Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts for incoming spam calls and SMS, and free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days at no extra cost).

Previously, Airtel’s Rs 859 plan also included a RewardsMini subscription (earn cashback of Rs 80 per month at no cost), which now appears to be missing. Although there has been no official communication from Airtel, at the time of writing, these benefits are not reflected on Airtel’s digital platforms for the Rs 899 plan.

Also Read: Airtel 84-Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Here’s What You Get in April 2026

Airtel 84-Day Validity Plans

If you want to explore Airtel’s 84-day validity plans, you can refer to the linked article above. With this revision, if an Airtel user intends to recharge with a daily data pack offering 84 days of validity, the entry-level plan is now priced at Rs 899 (1.5GB of data per day), followed by Rs 929 (1.5GB of data per day) with a validity of 90 days.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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