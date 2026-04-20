Reliance Jio Rs 500 Plan Bundles YouTube Premium and More

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a Rs 500 prepaid plan for the customers which comes with YouTube Premium. The Rs 500 plan is made for people who are looking for entertainment benefits with their prepaid plan. The plan also bundles 5G data for the consumers. There's Google Gemini benefit worth Rs 35,100 bundled too. Jio offers this plan to everyone in the country. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.









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Reliance Jio Rs 500 YouTube Premium Plan

Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan comes with unlimited 5G data as well. There are no caps to using 5G data here. The service validity bundled with this plan is of 28 days.

The additional benefits of this plan include JioAICloud (50GB) storage, and Rs 35,100 worth Google Gemini subscription which bundles 5000GB of cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. The OTT subscriptions will include access to YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHostar Mobile.

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Then there is access to a lot more OTT platforms which includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi via JioTV app.

Note that for the users to continue getting the Google Gemini AI Pro subscription access, they should keep recharging with the Rs 349 plan or more for a period of 18 months. Jio is the number one telecom player in the country with more than 500 million subscribers. The telco is also the largest FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service provider in the country. Jio's Rs 500 plan is one of the select offerings in the industry which offers access to YouTube Premium in the industry. You can get this plan right now from the Jio app and the website.