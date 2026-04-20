Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Come With Free Data Pack Coupon With OTT Benefit



Bharti Airtel offers data packs, and during the cricket season, Indian telcos generally add more value to data packs or launch new ones to provide additional entertainment benefits or data-related perks. Airtel already offers Cricket Packs, as do other telcos, at a price. However, it appears that Airtel has started offering a complimentary "Data Pack Coupon" to its prepaid users in select circles on select recharges. Check out the details below.

Also Read: Airtel 84-Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Here’s What You Get in April 2026









Airtel Data Pack Coupon Eligible Prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 349 Plan

Airtel's entry-level unlimited 5G plan, Rs 349, offers a complimentary Data Pack coupon worth Rs 100, which provides extra data along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Airtel Rs 979 Plan

Airtel's Rs 979 plan with 84-day validity now comes bundled with a complimentary Data Pack Coupon worth Rs 195 with 30-day validity.

Airtel Rs 3599 Plan

As part of Rewards, Airtel offers a Data Pack Coupon worth Rs 195 with 30-day validity on its Rs 3599 prepaid plan.

What is a Data Pack Coupon?

Airtel is offering a free data pack coupon on select recharges mentioned above. The Data Pack Coupons bundled with recharge plans come in Rs 48, Rs 100 and Rs 195 variants. The Rs 48 Data Pack Coupon comes with 1GB of data and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days. The Rs 100 Data Pack Coupon comes with 6GB of data and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days. The Rs 195 Data Pack Coupon comes with 12GB of data and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 30 days, along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days. Airtel users can claim the coupon on the Airtel Thanks app after recharging with the above-mentioned plans.

Standalone Airtel Data Packs

Airtel, as you may know, also offers data packs, including cricket data packs. Customers can choose a data pack of their choice and recharge to enjoy the benefits. Among these, Rs 48, Rs 100, Rs 195, and Rs 361 cricket data packs are also available. Although there is no official communication from Airtel, the telco has started offering JioHotstar Mobile subscription benefits on these packs.

Airtel Rs 48 Cricket Pack - New Launch

The Cricket Pack - JioHotstar, priced at Rs 48, offers customers 1GB of data, 1 Month of validity, and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 month. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Airtel Rs 100 Cricket Pack

The Cricket Pack - JioHotstar, priced at Rs 100, offers customers 6GB of data, 30 days of validity, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Airtel Rs 195 Cricket Pack

The Airtel Rs 195 Cricket Pack - JioHotstar offers customers 12GB of data with 30 days of validity. The pack also includes OTT benefits, including a JioHotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 for 3 months and an Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 361 Cricket Pack - Added More Value

Airtel's existing Rs 361 data pack has now been rebranded as the Cricket Pack - JioHotstar and comes bundled with 50GB of data, 30-day validity, and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 for 3 months.

OTT Bundling Benefits and How to Claim

Now, Airtel users recharging with the Rs 349, Rs 979, or Rs 3599 plans in select circles can avail of a complimentary Data Pack Coupon, which includes data and OTT benefits as per the eligible recharge. For users on other recharge packs, these packs can be purchased separately at the prices mentioned above.

In our experience, we received a complimentary Rs 48 cricket pack coupon, newly introduced for the cricket season, as a special offer with an existing bundled recharge. It included 1GB of data and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days. You can check if you have received any data coupon in the Rewards and OTT section of the Airtel Thanks app.

The coupon comes with a validity period, which means that if you do not claim it within the specified time, it will expire and cannot be redeemed later. There are also other packs offered by Airtel that come with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription benefit as part of the regular OTT Rewards bundling. The plans and benefits may be dynamic in nature and may vary by user or circle. Kindly check the Airtel Thanks app for eligibility.

In the Tariff Hike 2026 Series:

84-Day Pack: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859 Plan to Rs 899

IR Packs: Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs Get Costlier

Global Pack: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from Rs 4000 to Rs 4999