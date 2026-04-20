Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Drops in India

Samsung India has reduced the price of the recently launched Galaxy S26 5G series in the country. There are three phones in this series - Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the top of the line phone from the series and it has also received a price cut. This looks like because the customers didn't really appreciate the price it was launched at. The Galaxy S26 series was launched in India in February 2026. This makes it less than two months, and the device has already received a price cut. What's more is that the company is increasing price of its phones in the A series, and thus, this price cut is even more contrasting in nature. Let's take a look at the updated prices.









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Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series has received a price update in India, and here it goes:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,39,999 (old price) - Rs 1,30,999 (new price)

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,59,999 (old price) - Rs 1,50,999 (new price)

16GB + 1TB = Rs 1,89,999 (old price) - Rs 1,80,999 (new price)

Samsung Galaxy S26+ 5G:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,19,999 (old price) - Rs 1,00,999 (new price)

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,39,999 (old price) - Rs 1,20,999 (new price)

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 87,999 (old price) - Rs 79,999 (new price)

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,07,999 (old price) - Rs 99,999 (new price)

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What's more is that in certain variants, there's even an instant bank discount of up to Rs 10,000 with select bank cards. This means that the price would go down even further. Samsung has likely done this to compete better in the Indian market, which is value driven in nature and more budget conscious than most of the international markets globally.