OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G to be Powered by Snapdragon 7 Series Chip

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The single core score of the phone is 1101 and the multi-core score is 3117. The phone will be running Android 16 (OxygenOS 16) out of the box.

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Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is soon going to launch soon in India.
  • The expected launch timeline is May 2026
  • The company has already launched the Nord 6 5G in the country, and two more phones which are coming are Nord CE 6 5G and Nord CE 6 Lite 5G.

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oneplus nord ce 6 5g to be

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is soon going to launch soon in India. The expected launch timeline is May 2026. The company has already launched the Nord 6 5G in the country, and two more phones which are coming are Nord CE 6 5G and Nord CE 6 Lite 5G. The Nord CE 6 5G has now been spotted at the Geekbench platform. The initial test scores of the phone are out now, and this also reveals the chipset of the phone.




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OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The single core score of the phone is 1101 and the multi-core score is 3117. The phone will be running Android 16 (OxygenOS 16) out of the box.

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Many reports online suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G will be the rebadged version of the OnePlus Turbo 6V which has launched already in China. The phone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch flat OLED display panel with support for 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack a 9000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. For camera, there's a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies along with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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