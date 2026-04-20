OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G to be Powered by Snapdragon 7 Series Chip

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is soon going to launch soon in India. The expected launch timeline is May 2026. The company has already launched the Nord 6 5G in the country, and two more phones which are coming are Nord CE 6 5G and Nord CE 6 Lite 5G. The Nord CE 6 5G has now been spotted at the Geekbench platform. The initial test scores of the phone are out now, and this also reveals the chipset of the phone.









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OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The single core score of the phone is 1101 and the multi-core score is 3117. The phone will be running Android 16 (OxygenOS 16) out of the box.

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Many reports online suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G will be the rebadged version of the OnePlus Turbo 6V which has launched already in China. The phone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch flat OLED display panel with support for 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack a 9000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. For camera, there's a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies along with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.