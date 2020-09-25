OnePlus 8T to Feature 4500mAh Battery and 65W Fast Charging

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is slowly revealing the key features of its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 8T. Arriving on October 14, the OnePlus 8T will be a successor to the OnePlus 8 that was launched in May this year. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus announced its fastest charging solution ever and it is dubbed as Warp Charge 65. The OnePlus 8T 5G will feature Warp Charge 65 and the phone will fully charge from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes. OnePlus also confirmed the 8T would have a 4500mAh unit and users can get 58% of charge in just 15 minutes. We have seen smartphones with 65W fast charging in recent times and it is good to see OnePlus also joining the bandwagon.

OnePlus 8T: Confirmed Specifications and Features

OnePlus used to be one of the leaders in the charging department, but that has changed over the years as its sister brands Oppo and Realme are now offering faster charging speeds in a mid-range segment. “Charging should be quick and simple to help make your digital life as burdenless as possible,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus says the Warp Charge 65’s new twin-battery configuration allows the OnePlus 8T 5G to charge more than twice as fast as Warp Charge 30T. With this new setup, both batteries can charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool even when using the phone.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Warp Charge 65 power adapter is also rated to offer high compatibility with other devices. It features a dual-end USB-C port design and supports all previous OnePlus charging protocols which is a good thing to see. It also supports up to 45W PD charging, providing users with the ability to charge up multiple supporting devices such as laptops or tablets.

OnePlus also confirmed that a new heat dissipation system has been included in the OnePlus 8T 5G to keep the charging temperature at a comfortable level. Other confirmed features of the OnePlus 8T include 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone might also run Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8T 5G will also be available for pre-book starting today on Amazon India. The pre-booking of the device will run until October 16, 2020. Customers can pre-book the device at Rs 2,000 giving them first preference once open sales are live for the OnePlus 8T 5G.