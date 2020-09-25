Realme UI 2.0 Set to Land on 20 Smartphones, Devices Listed

Realme on Thursday said that the Realme UI 2.0, the next version of Realme User Interface (UI) based on Android 11 will roll out to over 20 devices beginning September, 2020. The development was shared by the company in a forum post on Thursday. According to the company, the Realme 2.0 features “enhanced security and better productivity” with the update delivering “tons of customizations” to the users. Realme said that the Realme X50 Pro will be the first device to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update “in the month of September.” However, devices such as Realme Narzo 20A are scheduled to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update in the second quarter of next year.

Realme UI 2.0 to Roll Out to Seven Devices in 2020

According to the “early access roadmap” shared by Realme, the company is said to roll out the Realme UI 2.0 to seven devices including Realme X2 Pro by the end of 2020.

The Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 are scheduled to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update in November, 2020. Further, the Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme X2 Pro are scheduled to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update in December, 2020.

The Realme X3, X3 Superzoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12 and Realme C15 are scheduled to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update in January 2021. The company said that the Realme UI 2.0 update is expected to roll out to Realme 6 and Realme Narzo 10 in February, 2021. Further, in March 2021, Realme C3 and Reame Narzo 10A are expected to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update.

The company said that the Realme UI 2.0 update will roll out to five devices including Realme X and Realme XT in the second quarter of 2021. The Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A are also among the devices listed to receive the Realme UI 2.0 update in the second quarter of next year.

Realme UI Update Focuses on Creativity, Sociability and Productivity

The company on Monday provided a glimpse into Realme UI 2.0 said to focus on three aspects including creativity, sociability and productivity. The company said that creativity is a “core function” of Realme UI 2.0 update with Realme enabling users to customize more elements of the OS including several layers of the look and feel of the UI. The Always-on Display (AOD) on the Realme UI 2.0 includes an “unprecedented update” with the users now having an ability to customize AOD pattern.

With sociability among the key focus of the Realme UI 2.0 update, the company said that the Realme Share allows users to share files over WiFi between two devices. The Realme Share also lets users share photos and audio tracks through WiFi.

Crucially, the productivity aspect of Realme UI 2.0 updates focuses on “optimising the basic features of the system” such as 32% increase in system speed. Further, it was said that the Realme UI 2.0 update delivers 45% increase in system resources utilisation efficiency and 23.63% increase in speed of launching an application.