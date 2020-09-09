Android 11 Stable Update Now Live, Currently Rolling Out to Select Pixel Devices and More

Google on Tuesday announced that the Android 11 stable update is rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme devices. The company said that the 11th version of the Android features enhancements to conversations, privacy and includes “new ways” to control smart devices. Android 11 also includes a built-in screen recording feature that enables users to capture and share natively. Google initially introduced Android through a developer preview in February, 2020 with the company releasing the first beta on June 10, 2020.

Android 11 Features Enhancements to Conversations

Android 11 includes a dedicated space in the notification area for all the user conversations across various messaging platforms. The company said that the users can also “prioritise conversations” from select people on Android 11 ensuring that they “never miss an important message.”

Further, Android 11 also includes Bubbles, a Facebook Messenger inspired interface that enables users to keep a tab on the messaging app without the need for opening the dedicated app.

The company said that the users on Android 11 can access and control all smart devices in one place by long pressing the power button. The media controls on the Android 11 are said to be “redesigned and are more helpful” to users as compared to the previous versions of Android. Google said that the users on Android 11 can now “quickly switch” the audio output from the mobile speakers to headphones “without missing a beat.”

Android 11 features “one-time permissions” enabling users to allow an application to access microphone, camera and location information for a single time. The applications with “one-time permissions” will ask user permission again to access the camera, location or microphone.

The company said that the 11th version of Android will also “auto-reset” permissions on the unused apps. Crucially, the Google Play system updates will enable the company to deliver security and privacy fixes to devices “as soon as they’re available” without having to perform a complete device update.

Google said that the Pixel 2 and latest generation Pixel devices will receive exclusive features such as AR-location sharing feature, Smart Reply with Gboard and app suggestions based on the user’s daily routine.

Android 11 Available on Select Pixel, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi Devices

Google said that the Android 11 stable update is currently live on select Pixel devices such as Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4A. Android 11 update is also said to be rolling out to non-Pixel devices such as the OnePlus 8 series. However, unlike Google, the Android 11 update on the non-Pixel devices is available only on the public beta.

OnePlus on Tuesday said that the OnePlus 8 series users can experience the Android 11 update with the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta. Similarly Oppo said that the ColorOS Beta version based on the Android 11 update is currently available for Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno3 and Reno3 Pro devices.

Xiaomi said that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro global users can experience Android 11 by downloading its Global Stable Beta ROM.

Meanwhile, Realme said that it is rolling out an Android 11 Preview to the Realme X50 Pro. However, the company said that its Android 11 Preview Release program will be limited to 100 users.