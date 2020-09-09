There May Not Be a OnePlus 8T Pro This Year

It was recently reported that OnePlus 8T with codename ‘kebab’ would launch later this month or in early October. OnePlus last year launched the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones as successors to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. But this year, the company will not be launching the OnePlus 8T Pro which means the OnePlus 8 Pro will remain as the premium offering from OnePlus. It makes complete sense as the OnePlus 8 Pro is probably the best premium smartphone out there and launching a ‘T’ version just for the sake of like the OnePlus 7T Pro may not be a good idea. OnePlus was heavily criticised last year for launching the OnePlus 7T Pro with just minor upgrades on the board, but the show-stealer was the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 8T Pro Reportedly Not Launching

Popular tipster Max J stated that there would be no OnePlus 8T Pro this year. The OnePlus 8T Pro was supposed to have ‘kebab2’ codename. The Chinese company might have taken this decision as it wasn’t able to add major changes to the OnePlus 8 Pro. And the OnePlus 8T which is supposed to launch very soon will sit between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones and it is a good thing for the company as well. The OnePlus 7T Pro did not receive a good response as people bought the cheaper OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 8T is said to offer 120Hz Full HD+ display, 65W fast charging, Snapdragon 865+ SoC and a new 48MP primary shooter. The prices of the 8T could start at Rs 44,999 in India, which will make a perfect option between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

But again, nothing is confirmed, but the fact that the OnePlus 8T Pro wasn’t leaked till now pretty much confirms that it does not exist. The standard OnePlus 8T will not offer features like wireless charging, IP68 certification and Quad HD+ display as they will remain exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro.