OnePlus 8T Rumoured to Sport 120Hz Display, Launch Tipped for September End

It has been close to five months since the launch of OnePlus 8 series and we are already looking at the OnePlus 8T. A couple of days ago, we first saw the render of the OnePlus 8T with a similar design as the OnePlus 8, but it features a thinner chin. And now, key specifications of the OnePlus 8T are popped online along with tentative launch date. To recall, OnePlus launched the 7T series last year in September. And the tradition might continue with the OnePlus 8T as well as the launch might take place by the end of September or in the first week of October. Leaked specs suggest the OnePlus 8T will also have a 120Hz refresh rate screen similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8T: Rumoured Specifications and Features

The informing coming from Android Central suggests the OnePlus 8T will also feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen like the OnePlus 8, but the refresh rate will be bumped to 120Hz this time around. For the unaware, the OnePlus 8 offers a 90Hz screen similar to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus Nord smartphones.

Underneath, it will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That said, we might see the phone in several configurations with up to 12GB of RAM, but nothing is confirmed for now. The handset will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus also seems to be upgrading cameras on the OnePlus 8T. The handset will now feature a quad-camera setup on the rear side with a primary 48MP lens, 16MP wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. And yes, the report says the company is using a different 48MP sensor to deliver better images.

Rest of the specs are unknown at the moment. OnePlus will also be launching OnePlus 8T Pro alongside the OnePlus 8T and it might feature 65W fast charging support just like the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The launch is said to happen at the end of September or in early October. OnePlus could start teasing the devices from the second week of September.