Zoom Video Conferencing App Bets Big on India, Expands Presence

Zoom Video Communications, a company engaged in video conferencing app solutions on Monday said that India is its second largest country in terms of its user base. The development was shared by Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter earnings call. Yuan said that the US emerges as the top source in terms of visitors to its web site with India taking the second spot followed by Japan, Canada and the UK. The Zoom video conferencing solution has multiple paid tiers along with a Basic free tier that enables users to engage in a video call with up to 100 participants for 40 minutes.

Zoom Video Communications Doubling Down its India Presence

Yuan said that the Zoom users are “almost from every country” and that people prefer Zoom solutions “because it’s very easy.” Further, Yuan said that some small and midsize business (SMB) users try the webinar service while enterprise users try the phone service. Yuan said that the company has had organic growth and that the brand awareness helped Zoom Video communications.

“We would like to take a step back to see where we can do differently to serve them better in terms of having a local data centre, like we just announced a data centre in Singapore, and also that we double down our India presence, and we are going to have a team to capture the growth from international expansions,” Yuan said in the earnings call.

Yuan also reflected on the “big office” that Zoom Video Communications opened in India with the CEO highlighting that the company is planning to diversify its engineering talent.

Zoom Video Communications to Double Down on Privacy and Security

Additionally, Yuan said that the company is going to “double down on privacy and security.” Yuan said that the Zoom video conferencing solutions are also used in the kids’ education, K-12 schools, telemedicine along with the enterprise users, and that Zoom will take “privacy and security extremely seriously.”

The company early on Monday had reported its second quarter results for the period ended July 31, 2020 with the Zoom Video Communications posting a 355% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenues. Zoom Video Communications is also said to have spent US$29 million in Research and Development during the second quarter with the segment expense said to be up 128% YoY.