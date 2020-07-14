Airtel BlueJeans Video Conferencing Solution Announced to Take On JioMeet and Zoom

Video conferencing has become the new normal for people who want to meet other people. Be it for formal business or work-related meeting or for informal greets to your friends and family, people prefer video calls. It has resulted in high demand for good video calling apps. Understanding the demand, Bharti Airtel has been trying to get out its own video conferencing app. Just a few days back we reported that Airtel might soon launch a high-security video calling app and now Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing app has been announced. It has been made possible for Airtel by partnering up with Verizon, one of the biggest telecommunications company in the world.

Airtel BlueJeans to Deliver Faster Performance and Higher Security

Bharti Airtel today announced partnership with Verizon. As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions under the brand name – Airtel BlueJeans – to enterprise customers in India.

There are many video conferencing apps out there, but which are secure and which are not is a question that many people have. But the Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing app will come with enterprise-grade security. This was announced by Airtel and Verizon in a recently held digital press briefing.

The best thing about the users data will be that it won’t be stored in an international station or server. But everything will be stored locally and not even the tiniest bit of data will go out of India. Along with this, the video calling app is promised to provide higher performance as well. Video calls will be supported in HD format and there is also the support for Dolby Audio to help the user listen to everything precisely. One of the best things about this is 50,000 participants.

All the content of the video call, audio and video in transit will be encrypted with AES-256 CDM for delivering higher performance and security. The video calling app from Airtel will come with a two-step authentication process. The app will be supported by smartphones and even desktops.

For those of you who want to try out the app, Airtel is offering a free trial for which you can apply. It will be activated within 24 hours. The free trial announced is for the first three months for the users. The Airtel BlueJeans will be integrated with Airtel Audio Bridge and will also bring down the Indian dial-in cost to 0.50 paisa.

Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon said the app might make it to the other international markets as well where Airtel has strong footprints such as Africa in the future.