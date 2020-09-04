Airtel offers its new customers first recharge plans. First recharge (FRC) plans are those which can only be utilised by the new customers or customers recharging for the first time on their SIM. There are a total of five plans offered by the telco to the new customers. Much recently, Airtel announced its new first recharge plan which comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. This FRC is priced at Rs 499. There are four more plans priced at Rs 297, Rs 497, Rs 647, and Rs 197. Let us go through each of them one by one.

Airtel First Recharge Plans

Let’s start with the cheapest FRC plan on offer from Airtel. It is priced at Rs 197. Since it is cheap, it comes with fewer benefits and a shorter validity. The Rs 197 plan has a validity of 28 days only and comes with unlimited calling to any network within India. Along with that, there is 2GB data and a total of 300 SMS included in the benefits.

Coming to the second plan, it is priced at Rs 297. This plan also has the same validity of 28 days. But it provides the customer with 1.5GB daily data along with 100 SMS/day. The customer gets unlimited calling to any network with this plan as well. Then there is the Rs 497 plan. The Rs 497 plan comes with a total validity of 56 days. Along with that, the plan also offers unlimited calling to any network within India, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data. So it comes with the same benefits as of the Rs 297 FRC plan but has exact double validity.

The last two plans are of Rs 499 and Rs 647. Starting with the Rs 499 plan, as mentioned above it is a new addition in the offerings by Airtel. It is the only FRC plan which comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. But it has a validity of only 28 days. You do get 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day.

Lastly, the Rs 647 FRC plan is the most expensive plan offered under the category by Airtel. It does have the longest validity amongst all the plans mentioned above as well. The plan has a validity of 84 days. It comes with unlimited calling benefit and provides customers with 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS/day as well. This plan is good for people who are seeking plans with longer validities.