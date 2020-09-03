We’re nearing the end of 2020 and telecom operators are said to be coming out with another tariff hike very soon to sustain in the market. The tariff hike happened to prepaid plans in December 2019 and the consumers are now paying more than 40% compared to the earlier prepaid plans. For less than Rs 500, we used to get 1.5GB data per day and 84 days of validity.

However, things have changed now as telcos are providing the same benefits at around Rs 600 price point. However, it is good to see postpaid plans not getting any hike in recent times. But we haven’t seen telcos modifying their postpaid plans for a while now. For example, Airtel last revised its postpaid plans back at the start of 2019 and they are still the same even in 2020.

Majority of the subscribers will still choose prepaid plans because they offer better validity, whereas telcos are generating revenue with the help of postpaid users. Airtel’s Rs 499 (excluding GST) postpaid plan is providing 75GB data per month, unlimited voice calling to network within India, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime subscription. At Rs 598, Airtel prepaid users can enjoy 1.5GB data per day without any Amazon Prime subscription for a period of 84 days. This is the major difference between postpaid and prepaid plans. You get OTT subscription benefits with postpaid plans- not only from Airtel but also from Vodafone Idea.

In the current scenario, which connection would you choose between postpaid and prepaid, especially keeping in mind that the new tariff hike is around the corner? Let us know by commenting below.