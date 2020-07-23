Airtel Xstream Premium Can Now be Purchased by Android TV Users for Rs 499

The time for OTT based content is here. People want their content at go and thus they rely on different OTT content platforms to satisfy their needs. Nothing is better than spending your weekend relaxing at home and binging your favourite shows with your loved ones. With time, more and more OTT platforms have arrived with their curated content to satisfy the entertainment needs of people. One such platform is introduced by Bharti Airtel which is called Airtel Xstream Premium. It comes with a ton of content but the disappointing thing until now was that people couldn’t really purchase it. But now Airtel Xstream Premium can be bought for Rs 499.

Airtel Xstream Premium Available to Be Purchased for Rs 499

Airtel Xstream Premium is now available for people to be purchased for a fee of Rs 499. You don’t have to pay Rs 499 monthly though, it is an annual charge. Along with that, not everyone can purchase its subscription. That is right, only customers who have an Android TV or Android Set-Top Box can take advantage of this offer.

The Airtel Xstream Premium is made available for Android TV users. Around 50 odd days back, Airtel Xstream Premium was visible in the Android TV Play Store. But people could not get access to it. The reason cited by Airtel was that only the fiber broadband and Xstream Box users will get access to the Airtel Xstream Premium.

To gain access to the subscription, users first need to download the app from the Play Store of Android TV. After that, they have to open the app and then go to plans and offers and purchase the annual plan of Rs 499. The subscription will be of one complete year (365 days).

The good thing for Airtel’s prepaid and postpaid customers is that they can also get access to Airtel Xstream Premium in their Smart TVs which they couldn’t until now. The user would get a variety of options to choose from when trying to make the payment. All the payment options are — Debit card, credit card, internet banking, ICICI debit card, and other wallets as well.

The Airtel Xstream Premium plan would bring the customer access to premium movies, TV shows and more for a very low cost of Rs 499 per year. It is very competitive pricing from Airtel given that most of the OTT platforms in India offer annual subscriptions around Rs 1,000. Along with the subscription, Airtel Thanks benefits also come.

But there is one thing missing in the Android TV app of Airtel Xstream Premium. That is there is no ‘Live TV’. In the Airtel Xstream Premium app on mobile, you will get the option of live TV but it is not the same with the Android TV platform. It makes sense as well. Airtel would want customers to purchase TV plans from them separately and that would not happen if they offered the Live TV option with the app on Android TV.