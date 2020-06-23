Official Airtel Xstream App Now Available for Android TV Devices

Bharti Airtel has been stepping up the ladder to provide digital content to its customers. It offers a lot of benefits to its customers which include subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Premium. Focusing on the Airtel Xstream Premium, its content could be accessed by the Airtel Xstream app. Airtel Xstream has been one of the many platforms which users were restricted to see on the small screen only. That is because the app for the TV version hadn’t been launched yet. But that has become old news now since Airtel Xstream app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on your Android TV now.

Airtel Xstream App on Your Android TV

Airtel Xstream app has been recently launched for the Android-TV as well. Earlier, people could only enjoy the content of Airtel Xstream and Xstream Premium on their small screens (mobiles, tablets and desktops) only. But now you can download the app for your TV as well. Airtel Xstream Premium is already available for customers who are in the Gold tier of Airtel Thanks Program. So you can just head over and download the app on your TV and log-in to stream all of your favourite content with the Airtel Xstream app. For installing the app, you need to open the Play Store on your Android TV, search for the Airtel Xstream app and click on the install button.

Once you have installed the app, you can open it. You will be prompted to enter your postpaid or prepaid mobile number associated with the Airtel Xstream account. In case you have a broadband or DTH subscriber, you can enter your mobile number associated with that account. Then you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, just enter that and you will be through. However, when we logged in via a mobile number with Airtel Xstream Premium subscription (Rs 499 postpaid plan mobile number), the app asked us to get an active subscription. This is surprising since the same postpaid number is being used to log into the app and desktop versions of Airtel Xstream. This could be a temporary bug which Airtel might solve in the coming days.

No Live TV for Airtel Xstream App on Android TV

One of the most appreciated features of the Airtel Xstream app for the mobile is the fact that it provides the option of Live TV to its users. But no, it is not the same with Airtel Xstream app for the TV. Unlike the mobile version of the app, you don’t get the option of streaming Live TV from the app. But you still have a very vast pool of movies and TV shows to choose from.

Airtel Xstream app does not feature any of its original content. Instead, it avails customers to access the content of a wide variety of OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi, and ShemarooMe. There is also content from international production houses such as Lion’s Gate and special documentary videos from the platform of Curiosity Stream.