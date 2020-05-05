Airtel Thanks Customers Can Watch Premium Content From ZEE5 for Free Now

Bharti Airtel loves to take care of its customers, and that is why it created the Airtel Thanks programme. The telco awards its customers who are in the Airtel Thanks programme with exclusive benefits and perks. If you are a customer of Airtel, you can download this app and log in to check all the benefits which are availed to you. Now, Airtel has partnered with ZEE5 to give its the Airtel Thanks customers free unlimited access to all the ZEE5 premium content. It is an exclusive benefit offered by Airtel to only customers who are signed up in the Airtel Thanks program. The offer is going to stay valid from May 4 to July 12, 2020. Between this period, you can stream as much ZEE5 content as you want.

ZEE5 India Offers Content in Multiple Languages and Caters to Everyone’s Entertainment Needs

ZEE5 has very diversified content. There are many genres with excellent stories on ZEE5. If you don’t understand something, don’t worry, chances are, the show/movie you are watching is available in your preferred language as well. ZEE5 has a massive audience in India. People from all parts of the country use the platform to stream TV shows and movies. Now partnering up with Airtel will help them expand their reach and hopefully be able to get more customers in the future. The Business Development & Commercial head of ZEE5, Mr Manpreet Bumrah, said that they are confident that Airtel customers are going to be highly entertained by the plethora of premium content available in ZEE5.

Airtel Thanks the Largest Rewards Programme of India

The Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel, Shashwat Sharma noted that Airtel Thanks has become one of the biggest rewards programmes of India. Customers loyal to the telco will gain many benefits. Airtel has partnered with ZEE5 to provide its user base with a seamless content experience. You will find the Airtel Thanks program divided into three sections, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The better tier you are in, better are the rewards you are eligible to receive.