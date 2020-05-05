India Continues to Witness Increase in Mobile Download Speeds

Ookla on Monday said that the mobile download speeds in India increased in the week of April 27 as compared to the prior week. The internet testing, data and analysis firm said in its weekly global internet performance report that the fixed broadband speeds in India have remained flat during the same period. Globally, Ookla said that the download speeds on the fixed broadband have increased in the week of April 27 as compared to the prior week. Further, the mean download speeds on mobile is also said to have increased across the globe in the week of April 27 as compared to the previous weeks.

Mobile Download Speeds Touch 10.59 Mbps in India

Ookla said in its report that the average mobile download speeds in India have touched 10.59 Mbps in the week of April 27. In the prior week of April 20, Ookla said that the average mobile download speeds in India were 10.35 Mbps. While the mobile download speeds in India have increased in the past weeks, Ookla said that the speeds are still 10% lower than the peak week of March 2. During the peak week of March 2, India recorded an average mobile download speeds of 11.75 Mbps.

Trinidad and Tobago with a mean download speed of 35.18 Mbps during the week of April 27 has registered an 87% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2. Several other countries including Pakistan, Jordan and Tanzania have recorded an increase in mobile download speeds in the week of April 27 as compared to Ookla’s peak week of March 2.

Ookla said that the average global mobile download speeds during the week of April 27 touched 32.58 Mbps which is on par with the speeds recorded during the peak week of March 2.

Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Touch 35.53 Mbps in India

In the fixed broadband space, Ookla said that India registered an average download speed of 35.53 Mbps during the week of April 27. According to Ookla, the speeds are 8% lower than the peak week of March 2 when India registered the speeds of 38.66 Mbps. Further, India recorded an average fixed broadband download speed of 35.84 Mbps during the week of April 20 indicating a marginal drop in speeds in the week of April 27.

On a global scale, Ookla said that the average fixed broadband download speeds in the week of April 27 touched 76.69 Mbps. The company said that the speeds registered during the week of April 27 are on par with the speeds registered in the peak week of March 2.