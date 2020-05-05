Xiaomi Might Launch Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Soon

The largest smartphone manufacturer in India Xiaomi might launch the Mi Mix 4 smartphone in its homeland China very soon. As per internet users, Xiaomi opened a new Weibo Account for the Mi Mix Series. The move by Xiaomi might be the unofficial tease for the launch of Mi Mix 4 smartphone. Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 3 smartphone back in 2018. It is expected that Xiaomi will finally launch the much-awaited Mi Mix 4 in 2020. Xiaomi might launch the Mi Mix 4 after rolling out the MIUI 12 in June.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Expected Specifications

It is expected that Xiaomi might power Mi Mix 4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC packed with up to 12GB of RAM. For robust performance, Xiaomi might pack the smartphone with a powerful 4,500 mAh battery. Talking about the display, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might come with AMOLED bezel-less screen and screen resolution of 1440×3,120 pixels. The pixel density of the Mi Mix 4 might be around 537 PPI. As of camera specifications, Mi Mix 4 might be equipped with quad-camera setup of 108MP+16MP +12MP+8MP. Towards front Xiaomi might put 32MP primary camera . As of design aspects, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might have IP 68 water resistance along with dustproof ruggedness. With custom MIUI Skin, It is also expected that Mi Mix 4 will operate on Android 10 or maybe Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Expected Launch Date

Xiaomi might launch the Mi Mix 4 in June month after the stable rollout of MIUI 12 update. Since the Chinese manufacturer is packing the smartphone with high-end specifications, it is expected that the price of Mi Mix 4 will priced on the higher side. Although considering the price-sensitivity of Indian Market, Xiaomi might launch the smartphone with slashed prices for Indian users. It is expected that Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be priced at Rs 57,990.

However, no official announcement has been made by Xiaomi regarding the launch date and price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. So, the price must change as per the market trends. Also, users can expect that Xiaomi will launch different variants of Mi Mix 4 to cater to the different needs and performance.