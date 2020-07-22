Xiaomi Slashes Mi True Wirless Earphones 2 Price to Rs 3999

Xiaomi on Wednesday said that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will now retail at Rs 3999 as compared to its earlier price of Rs 4499. The company launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 alongside the Mi 10 and Mi Box 4K in May. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is said to be “artfully tuned for India” with the device delivering “immersive high definition audio” along with support for Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). The price drop on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is on the heels of OnePlus unveiling its OnePlus Buds for a price of Rs 4990.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Promises Enhanced Audio Experience

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features an 14.2mm dynamic driver that aids the device to deliver “artfully tuned sound” designed for the Indian market. The company said that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will also offer an “distortion free music” with the device enabling an “true to life audio experience.”

The LDHC codec on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is said to transmit three times more data than the low-complexity subband codec (SBC) that the company said would enhance audio experience.

During our time with the device, we noticed that the audio quality delivered on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to be very high and without any distortion. However, the open design type earbuds resulted in sound leak at maximum levels.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Delivers 11 Hours Battery Life

Xiaomi promises four hours of battery life with the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 on a single charge and up to 14 hours of battery life with multiple charges on the case. During our time with the device, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 delivered around 10 to 11 hours of battery life with the earbuds lasting just over three hours.

In terms of the connectivity features, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 offers one-step pairing with the devices running MIUI 11. However, the users with the non MIUI 11 devices will need to follow standard pairing procedure.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is currently available for purchase on Mi.com with three months of complimentary access to Gaana Plus subscription.