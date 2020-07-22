Poco C3 Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing Can be Rebranded Redmi 9C

Poco doesn’t shy away from launching new products into the market at a rapid pace. Very recently the smartphone manufacturer launched the Poco M2 Pro. It was launched on July 7 at Rs 13,999 with Snapdragon 720G SoC and 33W fast charging technology. Now another one of the Poco’s smartphones has been found listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. But the interesting thing is that the model number it is listed with is very much similar to that of Redmi 9C which was launched in Malaysia last month along with the Redmi 9A.

Poco C3 Might be Rebranded Redmi 9C

Poco has multiple times launched products which were the rebranded versions of Xiaomi smartphones. This time as well, it looks like the upcoming Poco C3 will be a rebranded version of Redmi 9C. The model number of Poco C3 is M2006C3MI and the model number of Redmi 9C was M2006C3MG. Both the model numbers are very similar and therefore it is a very big hint for the Poco C3 to come out as the rebranded version of Redmi 9C. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone following the smartphone market for quite a while now. Poco and Redmi both come under the same umbrella company – Xiaomi.

But Poco or Xiaomi, neither of the companies have said anything official about the product. Therefore it is pretty unclear as to when the smartphone will come out in the Indian market. Whether it will be a rebranded version of Redmi 9C or not, even that is not clear at the moment. Everything is based under the assumption that their model numbers match quite a little bit.

Redmi 9C Specifications

On the note, that Poco C3 might get the same specifications as of Redmi 9C, let’s take a look at the specifications of Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9C comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM. There is also a 5,000mAh battery inside the smartphone with up to 10W fast charging support. In the camera department, it gets a triple-camera setup in the rear and a selfie shooter with a notch on the front.