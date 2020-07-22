Oppo F15 4GB RAM Variant Launched in India at Rs 16,990

Oppo F15 was launched back in January with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India. Now, Oppo has launched 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo F15 in the Indian market. The new variant is also visible on Amazon. However, the new variant of Oppo F15 is not available for sale, and the pricing has not been announced by Oppo. Yet, a retailer based in Mumbai has shared a post which speculates the price of Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant in India.

Oppo F15: Features and Specifications

The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 screen ratio. Under the veil, the device features octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. Also, it comes with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB RAM. Now you will also get a 4GB RAM variant of Oppo F15. As of internal storage, Oppo F15 has 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using dedicated microSD card slot.

Talking about camera specifications, Oppo F15 features a quad rear camera setup that comes with 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP sensor camera for portrait shots and 2MP monochrome sensor. Towards the front Oppo F15 comes with 16MP selfie camera which is placed in the notch. To power the device, Oppo has featured 4000mAh battery which also comes with VOOV 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo F15 comes with various connectivity and sensor features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.5mm headphone jack, pedometer ambient light, proximity sensor and more. Oppo F15 runs on Android 9 Pie and with ColorOS 6.1.2 on the top.

Oppo F15: Pricing and Availability

The Oppo F15 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage was priced at Rs 18,990. However, the 4GB RAM variant of Oppo F15 has just been listed on Amazon, and no official pricing has been revealed by the company. But a Mumbai based retailer which goes by the name Mahesh Telecom has leaked through a twitter post that Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 16,990. Also, retailer teased the colour variants of the Oppo F15 which were Unicorn White and Lightning Black. It is expected that Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant will be soon available for purchase in Amazon.