Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Reach India on July 31, 90Hz Display Confirmed

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in the global markets last month. Oppo has announced that the Reno 4 Pro will be launched in India on July 31, 2020, at 12.30 pm. Oppo India has also shut down the rumours and revealed the design features of the device. The company has tweeted that Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature 90Hz display instead of 120Hz display. Furthermore, it is also expected that Oppo Reno 4 Pro will have the same specifications as of the Chinese variant which was launched back in June.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Specifications and Features

Since Oppo has launched Reno 4 Pro in the Chinese market, the specifications and features of the device are already available on the internet. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device features octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Also, the device does not allow microSD card support.

As of camera specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro features triple camera system which houses 48MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also features laser detection autofocus lens onboard. Towards the front, the device features a 32MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole on the display. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by 4000mAh battery, and it also comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features stereo speakers and it does not come with 3.5mm headphone jack. However, readers must note that Oppo has just confirmed that the Reno 4 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch display and 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo has revealed no other details regarding the features of the Indian variant.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Oppo has just announced the launch date of the Reno 4 Pro which is scheduled on July 31, 2020, at 12.30 pm. Apart from this, Oppo has not announced any official information regarding the price and availability of the device. However, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been spotted on Flipkart ahead of its launch. We are expecting the price of the smartphone to be around Rs 40,000 since it features Snapdragon 765G SoC.