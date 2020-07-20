Hathway Broadband Revises 300 Mbps Plan, Post FUP Speed Now at 12 Mbps

Hathway Broadband has revised its 300 Mbps plan to now offer 12 Mbps post Fair Usage Policy (FUP) speed. The company introduced its 300 Mbps plan in Chennai in September, 2018 at an effective price of Rs 1250 per month. The 300 Mbps plan enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 2000GB or 2TB with the operator initially capping the speeds to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The company offered the 300 Mbps plan on semi-annual or annual subscription. The six month pack of the 300 Mbps plan carries a price tag of Rs 9999 while the annual pack is priced at Rs 14,999.

Hathway Revises 300 Mbps Plan in Chennai

The company has also introduced multiple new variants of the 300 Mbps plan with 1000GB data limits along with the speed revision of its plan in Chennai. Similar to its 2000GB or 2TB variants of the 300 Mbps plan, the company offers its 1000GB variant in semi-annual and annual subscription.

The semi-annual subscription of the 300 Mbps plan with 1000GB or 1TB dubbed as “GPON Dual Band 300 Mbps” plan enables users to browse at high speed till 1TB for Rs 8400. Further, the annual subscription of the “GPON Dual Band 300 Mbps” carries a price tag of Rs 16,800.

It also has to be noted that the company offers an WiFi mesh router with the 300 Mbps plans that is said to cover “an area of 3000-4000 sq ft and can handle heavy traffic with wide range of network for multiple devices without any lag in signal.”

Hathway Broadband Offers Four Plans in Chennai

The company offers four plans in Chennai with speeds of 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps. Unlike the 300 Mbps plans, the company offers the 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps and the 200 Mbps plans for the three months or semi annual and annual subscription. Further, the post FUP speeds on the entry level plans is restricted to 5 Mbps.

The base plan enables users to browse at 100 Mbps speed till 1000GB or 1TB with the operator reducing the speeds to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The company offers the 100 Mbps plan at an effective price of Rs 949 per month.

Similarly, the Hathway users in Chennai can subscribe to the 150 Mbps plan at an effective price of Rs 999 per month while the 200 Mbps plan is available for Rs 1049 per month.