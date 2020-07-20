OnePlus Nord will Arrive with Pre-Installed Google Messages, Duo and Phone Apps

OnePlus said that its upcoming “affordable smartphone,” the OnePlus Nord will be pre-installed with multiple Google apps including Google Duo, the video chat service app. The company shared the development through a teaser on its dedicated OnePlus Nord Instagram account. The OnePlus Nord is scheduled to be unveiled on July 21 through a virtual launch event. The company had earlier announced that the OnePlus Buds will also be unveiled alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21. While OnePlus had earlier said that the launch event will be available for streaming on the OnePlus Nord app, the company on Saturday announced a collaboration with content creators for the launch event.

OnePlus Nord to Arrive Pre-Installed Google Apps

The Instagram teaser highlights that the OnePlus Nord will feature the Google Phone, Messages and the Duo app. While OnePlus had traditionally included its own dialer and the SMS apps, the company on its teaser said that the Google apps provide “smoothest” experience to users.

“We thought we were the smoothest Android experience out there,” the company said in its teaser video on the Instagram account. “But then Google gave us Duo, Phone and Messages.”

Further, the teaser video highlights that the OnePlus Nord is “pretty much everything you could ask for” in a device and that the product will be available “at a pretty great price.”

OnePlus Expands Live Stream Coverage of OnePlus Nord Event

The company on Saturday announced a collaboration with content creators to live stream the OnePlus Nord AR event on their respective platforms. It was said that the content creators including Unbox Therapy, Jojol, AlexiBexi, Topes de Gama and Andreagaleazzi will live stream the Nord launch event on YouTube and on Twitch.

It is reported that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and will feature an 6.55-inch screen with 90 Hz OLED display, 6GB RAM and at least 128GB storage.