Google Duo Web Version Will Now Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls

Earlier in May, Google announced that it would bring group calling feature to the web version of Duo along with various other features. Now, Google Duo’s web version has received an increase in the total number of participants in a group video call. Google announced the feature via its official Twitter account, and Google Duo web version will now allow 32 people to take part in a group video call. Not only this, but Google has also launched Family Mode feature alongside a bump in participants in a group video call. The announcement tweet was shared by Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, who is the Senior Director of Product and Design. Currently, the update is starting to roll out in the latest version of Chrome.

Google Duo Will Directly Compete with Other Video Calling Apps

Since various companies have announced work from home due to stressful situations, the demand for video calling apps has extensively increased in India. From business meetings to online classes, people are communicating with each other on video calling apps. Since competitive video calling apps like Zoom, Skype and many others offered higher participants in group video calls, Google increased the total number of participants in a group video call. Now, Google’s video calling services are directly competing with other video calling apps.

How to Start Group Video Call in Google Duo Web Version?

Before starting group video call in Google Duo web version, users must note that the group video call feature on the web version is limited to Chrome. It will not function with other alternative browsers. To start a group video call, users have to visit the official website of Google Duo. Once the site is opened, they will see all their contacts and create group button towards the left. Users will have to create a group from their contacts and add 31 participants from the contact list. Once users have added people in the group, they will be able to start a group video call in Google Duo web version. Earlier, Google was allowing 12 people in a single group for video conferencing. Now with the latest update, users will be able to add 32 participants, including themselves and make memories with their loved ones.