Poco M2 Pro Might Launch in India Soon, Receives BIS Certification

Poco released a teaser for its new upcoming device very recently. The smartphone manufacturer is about to launch a new smartphone in the next 20-25 days in India, as it confirmed earlier this week. There is a strong chance that the upcoming smartphone is none other than the Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M2 Pro has been leaked a couple of times before as well. The M2 Pro is now also spotted on the BIS Certification listing. Its model number is – M2003J6CI. Initially, the smartphone was found on Xiaomi India’s RF exposure page. Its codename ‘gram’ was also confirmed by its firmware. The kernel source of the Redmi Note 9 Pro showed the same. That said, it is unknown whether Poco is planning to launch the M2 Pro in India or we might see the Poco F2 Pro itself making its way to the country.

Poco M2 Pro Might Run on Snapdragon 720G

It has been suggested that the Poco M2 Pro can be a variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro. Hence, it might run on the Snapdragon 720G chipset. The smartphone was found listed on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth listings besides all the Redmi Note 9 Pro Models. Almost a month later after all the other listings, the smartphone has received India’s BIS Certification and has been spotted on the portal. It is right to assume that the price of the device might be lower than Rs 20,000. This is because it is related to the Redmi Note 9 Pro series.

Earlier, rumours were making rounds on the internet that Poco M2 Pro might be the rebranded version of Redmi 10X 4G. The new Redmi 10X series is again a budget smartphone series from Xiaomi. Poco has released many rebranded smartphones from Xiaomi in the past and so this doesn’t feel like a surprise at all. If the Poco M2 Pro launches as a rebranded version of the Redmi 10X 4G, then it will be slightly more expensive than if it launches as a variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi 10X 4G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 820 so the Poco M2 Pro might come out with it as well. But the chances are that the Poco M2 Pro will come out as another variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro only, hence there are speculations of the Snapdragon 720G chipset.