4G LTE Subscriptions in India Will Reach 820 Million by 2025: Ericsson

Telecom gear maker Ericsson has released a report which states that 4G LTE subscriptions and 5G will extensively grow in India. As per the report, 5G will equate around 18% of entire mobile subscriptions in India by 2025. Also, 4G LTE subscriptions will drastically increase from 550 million users in 2019 to 820 million in 2025. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be around 7 % as reported by ET Telecom. As of smartphones subscriptions, it is expected that smartphone subscriptions in India will grow at a CAGR of 9 % and it will reach from 620 million in 2019 to 1 billion in 2025.

India has the Highest Usage Per Smartphone and Per Month

The latest report by Ericsson states that India tops the list with the highest usage per smartphone and per month. It is predicted that the traffic will reach 21EB per month in 2025. Also, LTE is the dominant technology which had nearly 49 % subscriptions in 2019. The LTE subscriptions are projected to grow and dominate the market with a 64% share in mobile subscriptions by 2025. The report also expects that mobile broadband technologies which account for 58% of total mobile subscriptions will grow and reach to 82% by 2025. Not only this, but the number of mobile broadband subscriptions will also exceed 1 billion by 2025.

Investment in 4G will Facilitate 5G in India

Ericsson report stated that the average monthly consumption of mobile data is drastically growing in India. One of the major reasons is the rapid adoption of 4G. Nitin Bansal, who is the head of Network Solutions, Oceania and India noted that investments in 4G would excel the 5G plans in India. It is expected that the value of 5G-enabled digitalisation revenues will be approximately $17 billion by 2030 for the telecom operators in India. Ericsson also stated that the combination of 5G and digitalisation would open the door of multiple opportunities to expand the business operations beyond connectivity. The telecom gear maker predicts that approximately $700 billion of 5G-enabled B2B value could be addressed by service providers.