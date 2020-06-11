5G in India: How Much Different From 4G, Cost and Challenges Explained

5G is becoming a closer reality with every passing day for India. In a world where connectivity is going to be the centre of everything, high-speed connectivity would be big leverage. People need it to do their work efficiently and effectively. Whether you are checking your social media account, opening a website, or streaming videos, slow internet can be very frustrating. When 4G came out initially, people loved it and called it a revolutionary thing for the world. Let’s see what would 5G mean for India.

How is 5G Better than 4G?

Very simply put, 5G is a lot faster than the 4G network. With 5G connectivity, people can get up to 20 Gbps speed with a latency of 1 ms which means it will help with buffering online content faster and easier. While the 4G network can support frequency bands of up to 6GHz, 5G network will be able to support frequency bands of anything between 60GHz and 300GHz. So you are bound to get a better experience while using the internet.

So why would a customer convert to 5G network from his/her existing 4G connectivity? Customers naturally want something which they can get for cheap and provides them with the utility for their money. 5G will cover the connectivity part, but will It be cheap enough for customers to actually be motivated to shift from 4G?

Cost of 5G

It is hard to come up with a definite price range for what 5G would cost in India or in any part of the world. Every country will have their own pricing structure. So talking about the cost of 5G in India, it should be in the lines of what 4G is costing already. Because major telcos of the country would want a majority of their customers to shift to their latest networks. If a lot of people use the 5G network, then even when they are priced low, telcos would be able to recover their cost.

When Will 5G Arrive in India?

4G became a massive hit in India with Reliance Jio offering customers the option to avail unlimited 4G data with free calling services. No one wanted to stay with their existing 3G networks after Jio came out with the offer. For 5G, it is a no brainer that telcos would have to come up with a plan to offer customers something similar to that of what Jio offered when it introduced its 4G services.

Bringing and setting up a whole new network will take some time as it requires approvals from the government, then bidding for the contracts, creating the infrastructure for the new network, and then spreading it throughout the country. For India, 5G services are expected to come into the scene by 2022. At the same time, Manoj Sinha, telecom minister said that India can’t miss out on the 5G bus. More than 400 million people in India have good internet connectivity today and the numbers are only going to rise from here.

Smartphone manufacturers are looking to equip their devices with the 5G mmWave technology to make 5G more accessible for their customers for whenever it arrives in India. Also, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865 are some of the chips which are developed with keeping in mind to support 5G connectivity