Du Deploys Microchip’s Solution for Enhancing 5G Network Broadband Services



Du, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced that it has deployed Microchip's TimeProvider 4100 Grandmaster clock for advanced 5G network broadband services. Du said the deployment, as part of its investment in 5G technology, aims to provide its customers with best-in-class broadband services and network performance.

Deployment of Microchip's Technology

Commenting on the deployment, Du said: "With the deployment of Microchip's TimeProvider 4100 solution, du is proud to offer users this level of network performance and resilience. The unparalleled level of accuracy delivered by Microchip's solution allows us to provide the best performance to our users while also ensuring that our network is ready for advanced carrier aggregation services."

"Additionally, with the inclusion of Microchip's vPRTC end-to-end solution, we are able to offer our enterprise customers the Trusted Time service they need for their Zero Trust requirements," Du added.

Enhanced Security and Reliability

The telco noted that Microchip's virtual Primary Reference Time Clock (vPRTC) architecture, powered by the TimeProvider 4100, is designed to meet the stringent requirements of 5G networks, which demand highly accurate and reliable synchronisation.

While ensuring maintenance of a 100 ns Primary Reference Time Clock (PRTC) accuracy across the transport network, this synchronisation architecture also protects against disruptions caused by Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) outages, offering enhanced security and reducing dependency on GNSS, Du said.

Scaling Broadband 5G Services

"By implementing Microchip's vPRTC solution, du can scale its broadband 5G services throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with confidence, ensuring that their customers enjoy the best service experience without disruptions," added Microchip.

With the integration of Microchip's solution, Du will deliver advanced 5G Network broadband services to meet the connectivity demand of customers, the official release said.