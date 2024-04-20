Du Deploys Microchip’s Solution for Enhancing 5G Network Broadband Services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Du leverages Microchip's TimeProvider 4100 Grandmaster to enhance 5G network broadband services in the UAE.

Highlights

  • Du partners with Microchip for advanced 5G network broadband services.
  • vPRTC solution offers Trusted Time service for enterprise customers.
  • Seamless scaling of broadband 5G services across the UAE.

Follow Us

Du Deploys Microchip’s Solution for Enhancing 5G Network
Du, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced that it has deployed Microchip's TimeProvider 4100 Grandmaster clock for advanced 5G network broadband services. Du said the deployment, as part of its investment in 5G technology, aims to provide its customers with best-in-class broadband services and network performance.

Also Read: Du Advances 5G-Advanced Technology With 3 CA Deployment




Deployment of Microchip's Technology

Commenting on the deployment, Du said: "With the deployment of Microchip's TimeProvider 4100 solution, du is proud to offer users this level of network performance and resilience. The unparalleled level of accuracy delivered by Microchip's solution allows us to provide the best performance to our users while also ensuring that our network is ready for advanced carrier aggregation services."

"Additionally, with the inclusion of Microchip's vPRTC end-to-end solution, we are able to offer our enterprise customers the Trusted Time service they need for their Zero Trust requirements," Du added.

Enhanced Security and Reliability

The telco noted that Microchip's virtual Primary Reference Time Clock (vPRTC) architecture, powered by the TimeProvider 4100, is designed to meet the stringent requirements of 5G networks, which demand highly accurate and reliable synchronisation.

While ensuring maintenance of a 100 ns Primary Reference Time Clock (PRTC) accuracy across the transport network, this synchronisation architecture also protects against disruptions caused by Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) outages, offering enhanced security and reducing dependency on GNSS, Du said.

Also Read: Du Hits Over 16 Gbps Download Speed in 5G SA Trial

Scaling Broadband 5G Services

"By implementing Microchip's vPRTC solution, du can scale its broadband 5G services throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with confidence, ensuring that their customers enjoy the best service experience without disruptions," added Microchip.

With the integration of Microchip's solution, Du will deliver advanced 5G Network broadband services to meet the connectivity demand of customers, the official release said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes, But some investment is better than none. Also as said by CEO, these funds and 18k crore FPO money…

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Faraz :

IMO, Airtel only needs to buy sub GHz ( like B8/B5 ) to have atleast 10 MHz in that. &…

Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai

Faraz :

Yes I like your detailed reply. I have noticed same in Kolkata circle. Under many metro train station, Jio 4G…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Faraz :

It's good that Airtel is sharing number of 5G customer circle by circle to attract new customer from that circle…

Bharti Airtel Surpasses 7.9 Million 5G Users Milestone in Andhra…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Thank you Rupesh for good realistic long writing on Vi and BSNL.??

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments