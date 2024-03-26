Du Hits Over 16 Gbps Download Speed in 5G SA Trial



Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), announced that it has tested 10 carriers per sector on a live 5G Standalone (SA) network, achieving up to 16.7 Gbps aggregated speed in collaboration with Ericsson. This is an achievement in the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), du said.

Trial

The technology partners noted that the trial was performed on du's live network without relying on test nodes, and the implementation is based on Ericsson 5G SA New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation to combine 8 carriers of millimeter-wave (mmWave) and 2 carriers of mid-band.

Reportedly, the Radio Systems included AIR 6419 and mmWave band for increased capacity that will provide existing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users with differentiated experiences and new opportunities for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud gaming.

Future Connectivity

Du says, "At du, we aim to take connectivity to the next level to fit the future of the United Arab Emirates, and we are happy to announce that we have achieved a record by deploying 10 carriers’ aggregation over 5G SA live network to reach 16.7 Gbps."

This trial opens new experiences for 5G FWA, new cases for AR/VR and Cloud gaming in the UAE and is built on the long-standing partnership of Ericsson and Du, the official release said.