tejas networks signs mou with telecom egypt

On Tuesday, Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt, NTI (National Telecom Institute) and ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency). The MoU is for Tejas Networks to replicate its experience implementing the BharatNet project in rural India and NKN (National Knowledge Network) projects in Egypt. There will be more areas where Tejas Networks will help these organisations.









A release from Tejas Networks said that other broad areas of cooperation will include building local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) products, capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians on state-of-the-art telecom and networking technologies, and setting up technical support services in Egypt, both for customers in the country as well as for the broader African and Middle East region.

The cooperation between Tejas Networks and Telecom Egypt is a direct result of the discussions that were happening between India and Egypt to work together in the field of information technology (IT) and communications.

Dr Amr Talaat, minister of communications and IT, Egypt said, "Today's MoU with Tejas Networks is one of the fruits of discussions that began in January 2023 to enhance cooperation between Egypt and India in the field of communications and information technology. It is a comprehensive agreement that seeks to promote localization of world-class communications products, inject new Indian investments into Egypt, create job opportunities, and develop research cadres in various fields of communications."

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, is also helping BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a Indian govt owned telecom operator with rolling out 4G. Tejas is responsible for providing the equipment to BSNL for rolling out the high-speed 4G networks which can later be upgraded to 5G as the telecom infra that BSNL is deploying is 5G compatible, it would just require basic upgrading.

Mohamed Nasr El-Din, CEO and Managing Director of Telecom Egypt, said, "We are delighted to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with Tejas Networks, India's leading R&D-driven telecom and networking product company and a part of the Tata Group."

"Our MoU with Telecom Egypt is an important milestone for both organizations, as we jointly strive to accelerate the vision of a Digital Egypt by leveraging the best practices and learnings from Tejas's experience of successfully designing and delivering 500+ complex, carrier-class networks in India and beyond," said Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks.