Tusass Reduces Internet Speed in Tasiilaq in New Test Phase



Greenlandic operator Tusass has announced a new phase in its testing of internet quality in Tasiilaq, which it initially announced in early February. Tusass is testing the satellite network and internet quality in Tasiilaq to address some of the quality challenges experienced in satellite areas. Now, the testing enters a new phase, Tusass said in an official release.

Also Read: Tusass Extends 5G FWA Services to Nuuk, Greenland









Tusass's New Testing Phase

Tusass announced on Sunday that it will lower some speeds on Monday, March 25th, so that some customers may find their broadband internet connection slowing down. However, the operator emphasised that the speeds will still be higher than what is included in the subscriptions.

Continuous Quality Improvements

Tusass updated in February that since the launch of GreenSAT and the utilisation of new satellite connections in North and East Greenland, there have been challenges with the quality in Tasiilaq. The telco has since been making continuous adjustments to improve the quality of the connections.

"We choose to test the speeds in Tasiilaq to see how much impact it has on the overall internet quality we want our customers to experience," Tusass said in February. Reportedly, with the new satellite connection, Tusass has been able to upgrade the capacity of internet connections to satellite areas, which has now risen to 3 Gbps from 200 Mbps in 2023.

Also Read: Tusass Advances Connectivity in Greenland With GreenSAT Satellite and Seabed Survey

Capacity Upgrade Testing

Tusass is now testing the capacity upgrade to see if it can help alleviate some of the challenges that the East Greenlandic population has experienced since the company started operating with the new satellite connection.

Tusass hopes that these tests will result in some of the challenges with the satellite connections being alleviated.