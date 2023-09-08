Tejas Networks Receives Rs 750 Crore Advance from TCS for BSNL Equipment

In a regulatory filing, Tejas Networks said that it received a Rs 750 crore advance from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for supplying BSNL's (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's) 4G/5G equipment. Tejas will not only supply the equipment but will also look after the maintenance of the sites. BSNL will be rolling out indigenous 4G/5G throughout India in the next two years. The state-run telco will take the help of TCS, which will act as a systems integrator and Tejas Networks, which will look after the equipment and its maintenance.









In August, Tejas Networks said that it received a Rs 7492 crore contract from TCS to supply 4G/5G RAN (radio access network) for BSNL's PAN India mobile network. BSNL is looking to roll out 1,00,000 sites with 4G/5G in the next few years. Out of these sites, 20% will be rolled out by ITI and the remaining are under the contract of TCS.

Tejas Networks receiving the advance order of Rs 750 crore for RAN equipment means the rollout should soon start. Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and telecom minister, had said that BSNL will roll out 300 sites daily after September. We are already in September, meaning BSNL should be readying for the rollout. The state-run telecom operator started a beta trial by deploying its indigenous 4G in 200 sites in July 2023. The beta trial took place in the state of Punjab.

Being one of the most profitable states for BSNL, Punjab is likely to receive its 4G networks before any other state in India. BSNL will be rolling out 4G/5G in a phased manner and will start with circles where it makes the most money and has the most active subscribers. After rolling out 4G, BSNL expects a 20% revenue increase from its operations.