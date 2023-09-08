SES and CFE TEIT Partner to Bring 4G to 400 Remote Communities in Mexico

Highlights

  • The project will use SES's Mobile Backhaul service via the SES-17 satellite.
  • SES boosts 4G and 5G expansion across the Americas.
  • Internet para todos initiative extends broadband to underserved communities.

SES, a global satellite operator, and CFE TEIT, a Mexican government agency, have partnered to bring 4G connectivity to 400 remote communities in Mexico. The project will use SES's Mobile Backhaul service via the SES-17 satellite, which provides high-speed, reliable connectivity to even the most difficult-to-reach locations.

Also Read: Telemor and SES Renew Partnership for Enhanced Mobile Connectivity in Timor-Leste




SES-17 Satellite

SES said CFE TEIT is leveraging its SES-17 Ka-band satellite to deliver voice and data services to remote villages and communities in Mexico. This satellite provides high performance and comprehensive coverage over the country.

Mobile Backhaul Solution

SES has stated that it is offering its Mobile Backhaul solution, enabling CFE TEIT to deliver 2.2 Gbps of connectivity to hundreds of thousands of residents across these 400 sites. This service will enable rural communities to access 4G network services for the first time.

Also Read: SES Completes C-Band Clearing, Paving the Way for 5G Rollout in US

Government's Digital Inclusion Efforts

The collaboration aligns with the Mexican Government's efforts to improve connectivity in remote areas. It aims to pave the way for mobile commerce and economic growth in these communities.

The 4G service is said to enable residents of these communities to access the internet, e-commerce, and other essential services. It will also help to improve education and healthcare in these areas.

SES's Role in the Americas

SES stated that its Mobile Backhaul service, via SES-17 and other High Throughput Satellites (HTS), plays a crucial role in expanding 4G and 5G services across the Americas. The statement mentioned that over the next four years, an estimated 57 million people in Latin America are expected to access 4G or 5G for the first time.

Also Read: SES to Deploy Free Broadband Hotspots Across Mexico

Ongoing Collaboration

Earlier in the year, SES and CFE TEIT announced plans to deploy more than 1,100 broadband hotspots in partnership with Mexico's federal government initiative called "Internet para todos" (Internet for Everyone), as reported by TelecomTalk.

This initiative aims to provide free Internet access in public areas via SES-17, extending high-speed broadband and 4G mobile network access to unconnected and underserved communities.

The partnership between SES and CFE TEIT is a step forward in Mexico's efforts to close the digital divide. The project will help to connect thousands of people to the internet and improve their quality of life.

Expert Opinion

