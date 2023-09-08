MediaTek’s 3nm Chip with TSMC Tech Set for Mass Production in 2024

MediaTek has announced that it has developed a 3nm chip using TSMC's technology. It is the first 3nm chip from MediaTek and it will empower the Dimensity series chips to deliver a more powerful experience to consumers. In a release, the company said that it expects to produce the 3nm Dimensity chips in high volume from 2024. 3nm chips are the future for flagship smartphones as they would not only be able to deliver more power but will also be more energy efficient.









“We are committed to our vision of using the world’s most advanced technology to create cutting-edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways,” said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek. “TSMC's consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.”

Compared to the N5 process, the 3nm tech is 18% faster using the same amount of power or 32% less power-consuming at the same speed. This means that the smartphone experience for the users is going to reach a new height with the 3nm chip from MediaTek. The Dimensity chips from MediaTek already power a lot of smartphones and tablets in the flagship range today. This development will certainly put MediaTek in the eyes of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) who are planning their next flagship product.

“This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket,” said Dr Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC. “Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond.“

It is not just MediaTek that is developing a 3nm chip though. Apple is aggressively working to bring the 3nm silicon chip to the market on its iPhones and iPads. The iPhone 15 series could likely bring the 3nm chips for customers. Qualcomm is also looking to source the 3nm chips from TSMC and Samsung.