MediaTek Helio G36 Announced in India

MediaTek has just announced the Helio G36 chipset for the Indian market. The company has said that this chipset will be powering entry-level gaming smartphones in 2023. The chip is also said to deliver a great experience with bigger cameras. MediaTek Helio G36 is built on the 12nm process and comes equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies, such as Resource Management Engine 2.0, to ensure sustained performance with dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory. What's worth noting here is that this is not a 5G chip. So any smartphone that is powered by this chipset won't be able to support 5G. Let's take a look at the key features of the MediaTek Helio G36 that has been announced for the Indian market.

MediaTek Helio G36 Key Feature: