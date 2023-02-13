MediaTek Helio G36 Announced in India

MediaTek has just announced the Helio G36 chipset for the Indian market. The company has said that this chipset will be powering entry-level gaming smartphones in 2023. The chip is also said to deliver a great experience with bigger cameras. MediaTek Helio G36 is built on the 12nm process and comes equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies, such as Resource Management Engine 2.0, to ensure sustained performance with dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory. What's worth noting here is that this is not a 5G chip. So any smartphone that is powered by this chipset won't be able to support 5G. Let's take a look at the key features of the MediaTek Helio G36 that has been announced for the Indian market.
MediaTek Helio G36 Key Feature:
- Supports up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects; brands can add their own AI-camera features, such as AI beautification and enhanced precision.
- Fast HD+ 90Hz displays give users notably smoother scrolling of webpages, shopping, and social.
- MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite is equipped with Resource Management Engine 2.0 that ensures intelligent performance optimization and dynamic management of CPU and GPU for sustained performance and longer gameplay, even in games with demanding action.
- Built using the highly power-efficient TSMC 12nm chip production process.
- Octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU provides entry-level gaming smartphones with peak speeds of 2.2GHz.
- IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU delivers the right mix of performance and power efficiency, while device makers can add up to a capacious 8GB of fast LPDDR4x memory.
- Global 4G LTE Cat-7 modem (2 CC-CA) fully integrated into the chip for maximum power efficiency. It also supports essential dual 4G SIM allowing VoLTE/ViLTE services on both Global bands and IMS services support.
- Integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence to significantly boost throughput and connection reliability when using peripherals like headphones and gamepads.