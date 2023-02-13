WhatsApp Finally Brings Ability for Users to Send High Res Images

WhatsApp, a globally popular instant messaging platform, has finally introduced a much-awaited feature for users that will enable them to send high-resolution images to other contacts. Currently, whatever image you send to others on the platform gets compressed so that there's not a lot of load on the servers when it comes to transferring the data. But now, WhatsApp has started giving users the option to send images to other contacts either in a compressed format or in the 'Best Quality'. This would be a good addition to the platform as users currently had to resort to other platforms such as Telegram and more for sending high-quality images to others.

WhatsApp has not released this feature as a part of the regular stable update for all users. Currently, this feature is only available for a few beta users. WABetaInfo als0 suggests that WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature for its desktop app that would enable users to send high-quality images on the desktop version as well. There's no saying when this feature will be available for everyone.

WhatsApp is also bringing other updates to the platform in the near future. To ensure that you can access all of the new features before everyone else, just sign up for the beta version of the app through the Play Store or App Store.